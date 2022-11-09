Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JBHT, HSIC, DHI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 4,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 408,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 796,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) options are showing a volume of 5,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of HSIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,900 underlying shares of HSIC. Below is a chart showing HSIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 13,548 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

