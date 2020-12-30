Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, ETSY, AMCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 1,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 161,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 14,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) saw options trading volume of 5,131 contracts, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

