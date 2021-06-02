Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITW, BLK, LVS

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), where a total of 5,956 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.6% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 936,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,344 contracts, representing approximately 334,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 34,344 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

