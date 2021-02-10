Markets
ISRG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, TSN, NCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 2,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 8,539 contracts, representing approximately 853,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 5,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

