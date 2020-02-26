Markets
ISRG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, MPC, HAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 44,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 13,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 56,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 37,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, MPC options, or HAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG MPC HAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular