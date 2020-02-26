Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, MPC, HAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 44,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 13,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 56,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 37,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

