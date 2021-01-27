Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRBT, RH, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total volume of 10,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 3,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 16,829 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

