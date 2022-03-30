Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRBT, RGLD, HOLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 2,809 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 456,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 3,965 contracts, representing approximately 396,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) options are showing a volume of 8,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 847,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,000 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, RGLD options, or HOLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.