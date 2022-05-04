Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRBT, LTHM, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 9,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 929,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 199.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 466,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) saw options trading volume of 38,353 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 181.1% of LTHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 18,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LTHM. Below is a chart showing LTHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 37,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, LTHM options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

