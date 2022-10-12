Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INSP, RITM, HA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 2,072 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 207,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) options are showing a volume of 47,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 20,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 5,052 contracts, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

