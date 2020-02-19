Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INOV, ENPH, SONO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV), where a total volume of 4,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 441,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.8% of INOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of INOV. Below is a chart showing INOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 65,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 12,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 24,520 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 19,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

