Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INFA, CR, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Informatica Inc Class A (Symbol: INFA), where a total of 2,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of INFA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 431,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of INFA. Below is a chart showing INFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Holdings Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 858 contracts, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 11,246 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INFA options, CR options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

