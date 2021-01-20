Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ILMN, DHI, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 4,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 12,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 4,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

