Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IFF, RRR, ON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total of 6,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 690,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.2% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) saw options trading volume of 20,931 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 15,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 50,790 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 37,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IFF options, RRR options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

