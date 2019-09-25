Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBP, CHRS, ACN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), where a total of 1,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 196,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Coherus BioSciences Inc (Symbol: CHRS) options are showing a volume of 5,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of CHRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares of CHRS. Below is a chart showing CHRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 12,460 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

