Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, MCD, SRNE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 99,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 7,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 33,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE) options are showing a volume of 202,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.1% of SRNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 30,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SRNE. Below is a chart showing SRNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

