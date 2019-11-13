Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, HON, AIMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 29,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 17,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AIMT) saw options trading volume of 4,389 contracts, representing approximately 438,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of AIMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of AIMT. Below is a chart showing AIMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, HON options, or AIMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

