Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, EIX, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 32,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 10,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 47,916 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 6,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, EIX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM EIX PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular