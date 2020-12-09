Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, EIX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 32,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 10,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 47,916 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 6,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, EIX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

