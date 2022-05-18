Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IART, RIOT, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), where a total volume of 2,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 53,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,400 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 7,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IART options, RIOT options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
