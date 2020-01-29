Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IAC, HUBG, SWM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 4,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 475,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 904,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) options are showing a volume of 1,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) options are showing a volume of 1,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of SWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of SWM. Below is a chart showing SWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

