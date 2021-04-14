Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HWM, EBAY, NTAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), where a total volume of 17,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,300 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 30,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 7,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HWM options, EBAY options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

