Markets
HWM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HWM, EBAY, NTAP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), where a total volume of 17,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,300 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 30,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 7,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HWM options, EBAY options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HWM EBAY NTAP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular