Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, SBUX, GRMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 5,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 503,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 37,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 4,132 contracts, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, SBUX options, or GRMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

