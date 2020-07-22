Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOME, ROKU, WSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in At Home Group Inc (Symbol: HOME), where a total of 12,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of HOME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of HOME. Below is a chart showing HOME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 61,643 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 5,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 5,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

