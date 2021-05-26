Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, FOSL, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total volume of 34,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.9% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 10,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Fossil Group Inc (Symbol: FOSL) options are showing a volume of 8,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.5% of FOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,600 underlying shares of FOSL. Below is a chart showing FOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,181 contracts, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

