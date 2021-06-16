Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, BAC, AXON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 14,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 313,642 contracts, representing approximately 31.4 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 24,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, BAC options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.