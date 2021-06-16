Markets
HOG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, BAC, AXON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 14,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 313,642 contracts, representing approximately 31.4 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 24,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, BAC options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG BAC AXON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular