Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, AVGO, CRMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 8,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 802,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And CorMedix Inc (Symbol: CRMD) options are showing a volume of 2,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CRMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of CRMD. Below is a chart showing CRMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

