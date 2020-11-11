Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLT, MU, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 16,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 81,724 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 143,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

