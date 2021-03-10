Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLT, CMCSA, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 21,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 123,203 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 27,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 108,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

