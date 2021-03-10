Markets
HLT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLT, CMCSA, GM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 21,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 123,203 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 27,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 108,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, CMCSA options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT CMCSA GM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest