Markets
HIIQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HIIQ, AAL, ISRG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (Symbol: HIIQ), where a total volume of 4,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 447,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.6% of HIIQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of HIIQ. Below is a chart showing HIIQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 53,741 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 4,167 contracts, representing approximately 416,700 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIIQ options, AAL options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIIQ AAL ISRG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular