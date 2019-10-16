Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HIIQ, AAL, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (Symbol: HIIQ), where a total volume of 4,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 447,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.6% of HIIQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of HIIQ. Below is a chart showing HIIQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 53,741 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 4,167 contracts, representing approximately 416,700 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIIQ options, AAL options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

