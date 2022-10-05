Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HELE, IMAX, GPMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 2,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 277,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 6,192 contracts, representing approximately 619,200 underlying shares or approximately 108.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) saw options trading volume of 6,123 contracts, representing approximately 612,300 underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of GPMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of GPMT. Below is a chart showing GPMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HELE options, IMAX options, or GPMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
