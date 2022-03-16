Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HD, NVAX, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 28,282 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 19,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,801 contracts, representing approximately 580,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

