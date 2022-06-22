Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HD, LW, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 21,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 5,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 49,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,600 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
