Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HD, LMT, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 19,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 9,990 contracts, representing approximately 999,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, LMT options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.