Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HAIN, DDS, HES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN), where a total of 4,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 459,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of HAIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of HAIN. Below is a chart showing HAIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) saw options trading volume of 2,501 contracts, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 14,151 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 6,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,900 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

