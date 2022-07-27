Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GWW, DDOG, SLAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 1,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 19,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 4,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) options are showing a volume of 1,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
