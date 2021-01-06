Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GVA, AMAT, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), where a total of 2,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of GVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 354,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of GVA. Below is a chart showing GVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 39,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 4,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 3,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

