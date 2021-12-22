Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTN, XLNX, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN), where a total volume of 4,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 14,647 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 33,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 9,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

