Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GT, VSTO, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total of 40,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.4% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 12,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 4,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.5% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 60,572 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

