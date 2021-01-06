Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, TGT, ADBE

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 73,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 263.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 7,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 69,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 40,771 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 162.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

