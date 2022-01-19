Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, BKNG, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 54,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 177% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1950 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 96,810 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 98.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, BKNG options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.