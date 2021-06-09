Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, ALB, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 23,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 6,624 contracts, representing approximately 662,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 11,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ALB options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.