Markets
GRWG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GRWG, EPR, PINS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total of 35,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 5,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,000 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 9,735 contracts, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 74,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 19,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GRWG options, EPR options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRWG EPR PINS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular