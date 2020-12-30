Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GRWG, EPR, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total of 35,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 5,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,000 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 9,735 contracts, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 74,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 19,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

