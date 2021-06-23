Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GRMN, MU, PEP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total of 3,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 683,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 86,097 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 6,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 22,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

