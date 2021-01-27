Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPS, LUMN, CPB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total of 54,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,200 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 90,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 15,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

