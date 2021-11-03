Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPS, HBI, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total volume of 32,099 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,900 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) saw options trading volume of 19,616 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 4,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 3,984 contracts, representing approximately 398,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPS options, HBI options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

