Markets
GPS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPS, HBI, ADSK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total volume of 32,099 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,900 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) saw options trading volume of 19,616 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 4,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 3,984 contracts, representing approximately 398,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPS options, HBI options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS HBI ADSK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular