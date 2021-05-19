Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPS, AMD, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total of 52,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 13,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 444,686 contracts, representing approximately 44.5 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 29,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 145,469 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 20,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPS options, AMD options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

