Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CMG, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 46,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 227.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 457,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 23,143 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 146.3% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,900 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, CMG options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
