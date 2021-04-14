Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, BKNG, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 20,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2410 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 93 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 184,299 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 16,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BKNG options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.