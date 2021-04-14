Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, BKNG, FCX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 20,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2410 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 93 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 184,299 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 16,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BKNG options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL BKNG FCX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular