Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, WMB, ANTM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 16,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2500 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 93,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.1% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 8,929 contracts, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,000 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, WMB options, or ANTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG WMB ANTM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular