Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, WMB, ANTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 16,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2500 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 93,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.1% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 8,929 contracts, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,000 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

