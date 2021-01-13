Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, TGT, WYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 16,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 38,880 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) options are showing a volume of 6,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of WYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WYND. Below is a chart showing WYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

