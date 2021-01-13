Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, TGT, WYND

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 16,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 38,880 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) options are showing a volume of 6,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of WYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WYND. Below is a chart showing WYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, TGT options, or WYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG TGT WYND

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular