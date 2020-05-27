Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, LRCX, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 15,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 20,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,616 contracts, representing approximately 661,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, LRCX options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

