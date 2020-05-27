Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, LRCX, BURL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 15,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 20,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,616 contracts, representing approximately 661,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, LRCX options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG LRCX BURL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular